

February 25 and 26th at the Municipal Auditorium

Everyone’s invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! visits Charleston, February 25 to February 26 for three performances at Municipal Auditorium.

From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby’s magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party start at $25. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available online at www.sesamestreetlive.com or at the Box Office.

For group rates and information, reach out at 304-316-2480