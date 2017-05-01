2 SCHOOL INFO

School Changes for today 1/5/17
Kanawha County – closing 2 Hours Early
Putnam County – closing 2 Hours Early
Calhoun County will be closing at 12:00
Summers County – 1 Hour Early
Wayne County closing at 11:30am
3 Hours Early Closings
Boone County
Jackson County
Lincoln County
Logan County
Mason County
Roane County
Wyoming County
2 Hour Early Closings
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
Mingo County
Raleigh County
Menus Friday January 6th, 2017
Kanawha County
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza and a Smoothie
Lunch: Pepperoni Roll, String Cheese, Caesar Salad, Yogurt and Applesauce
Putnam County
Breakfast: Sausage Biscuit
Lunch: Crunchy Beef Taco, Refried Beans, Corn and a Mandarin Orange
Boone County
Breakfast: Ham and Cheese TacoGo
Lunch: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Honey Coin Carrots and Breadstick
Jackson County
Breakfast: Waffle with Syrup and Sausage
Lunch: Fish, Broccoli with Cheese Sauce, Oven Fries, Coleslaw and Grapes
Lincoln County
Breakfast: Peaches N Cream Waffle
Lunch: Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potatoes, Biscuit and Hot Apples
Cabell County
Breakfast: Maple Mini Waffles and a Banana
Lunch: Chicken and Noodles, Green beans with garlic, Carrots, roll and Grapes
Logan County
Breakfast: Chicken Biscuit
Lunch: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green beans, Roll and Mandarin Orange
Roane County
Breakfast: French Toast sticks
Lunch: Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Roll and Fruit
Fayette County
Breakfast: Egg and Cheese Biscuit and Yogurt
Lunch: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Salad, Roll and Jello with Fruit