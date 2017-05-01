2 SCHOOL INFO

School Changes for today 1/5/17

Kanawha County – closing 2 Hours Early

Putnam County – closing 2 Hours Early

Calhoun County will be closing at 12:00

Summers County – 1 Hour Early

Wayne County closing at 11:30am

3 Hours Early Closings

Boone County

Jackson County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Mason County

Roane County

Wyoming County 2 Hour Early Closings

Fayette County

Greenbrier County

Mingo County

Raleigh County

Menus Friday January 6th, 2017

Kanawha County

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza and a Smoothie

Lunch: Pepperoni Roll, String Cheese, Caesar Salad, Yogurt and Applesauce

Putnam County

Breakfast: Sausage Biscuit

Lunch: Crunchy Beef Taco, Refried Beans, Corn and a Mandarin Orange

Boone County

Breakfast: Ham and Cheese TacoGo

Lunch: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Honey Coin Carrots and Breadstick

Jackson County

Breakfast: Waffle with Syrup and Sausage

Lunch: Fish, Broccoli with Cheese Sauce, Oven Fries, Coleslaw and Grapes

Lincoln County

Breakfast: Peaches N Cream Waffle

Lunch: Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potatoes, Biscuit and Hot Apples

Cabell County

Breakfast: Maple Mini Waffles and a Banana

Lunch: Chicken and Noodles, Green beans with garlic, Carrots, roll and Grapes

Logan County

Breakfast: Chicken Biscuit

Lunch: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green beans, Roll and Mandarin Orange

Roane County

Breakfast: French Toast sticks

Lunch: Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Roll and Fruit

Fayette County

Breakfast: Egg and Cheese Biscuit and Yogurt

Lunch: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Salad, Roll and Jello with Fruit