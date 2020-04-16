Saved By The Bell Is Back!

Bayside High is back in session!

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock released the first teaser of the Saved by the Bell reboot. Shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the first footage sees both Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. (Slater is now Bayside High’s gym teacher.)

“Remember how much fun high school used to be?” asks Slater.

“Can you believe that was almost 30 years ago?!” replies Jessie.

The clip also introduces Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), the handsome, charming, and privileged son of Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son.

“When I was in high school, I used to constantly fight with my best friend over a hot girl,” Slater says, before facing Mac. “That was actually your dad! Oh, with your mom!”

The reboot will also feature a slew of new faces playing students at Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

(People)