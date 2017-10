SAM HUNT’s been rockin’ a bushy beard for a while now . . . and it’s not going anywhere either. The reason is because his wife Hannah Lee likes it. End of story.

He says, quote, “I grew it out, and she said she liked it so, her opinion matters most, so I kept it. It gets cold in Nashville so I like to have a beard in the winter so I’m going to keep it around.”

(Complete Sheet)

What do you think ladies?