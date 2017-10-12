Sam Hunt’s Recording-Breaking Run at the Top of the Country Singles Chart Has Ended

It had to happen eventually. SAM HUNT’s “Body Like A Back Road” has been knocked off the top of the “Billboard” Country Singles Chart. The new Number One is the KANE BROWN / LAUREN ALAINA song “What Ifs”.

But wow, what a run. “Body Like a Back Road” was Number One for 34 straight weeks, which is easily the longest in the history of that chart. Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” held the previous record of 24 weeks back in 2013.

Before that, you have to go back to 1961 when a guy named Leroy Van Dyke went 19 weeks with a song called “Walk On By”.

And if you’re looking for some mind-blowing trivia, how’s this. “Body Like A Back Road” first hit Number One back on . . . ready . . . February 25th. I mean, we were still whining about the Super Bowl-choking Falcons back then.

