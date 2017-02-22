Runaway Tire – Wow!

A casual stroll in Brazil almost turned to tragedy in the most unusual of circumstances when a wheel, jettisoned from a passing vehicle, careened across a road and smashed into a pedestrian, hitting him in the head.

Roberto Carlos Fernandes, 50, was walking in the Ipatinga neighbourhood of Minas Gerais state when he was suddenly felled by the runaway tire.

The collision left him with fractures to his skull and chest and requiring urgent medical treatment at the Hospital Marcio Cunha, Ipatinga.

Fernandes is now in stable condition following the freak accident, but footage reveals how the Brazilian was lucky to escape with his life.