Rumor Has It That Andrew Lincoln Is Leaving “The Walking Dead”

It’s bad enough that Carl got killed off, now there’s word that his dad, Rick Grimes may be leaving “The Walking Dead”, too. Only this time, it’s the actor’s choice.

The website Collider.com says ANDREW LINCOLN wants off the show so he can do other things. And he’ll make his exit by the end of the upcoming, ninth season. Supposedly, he’ll only do SIX episodes.

Meanwhile, the producers are offering NORMAN REEDUS a nice raise to stay on . . . and the plan is to make Daryl Dixon the lead character. (Not bad for a character that wasn’t even in the comics.)

