RON WHITE IN TOWN IN 2018

COMEDIAN RON WHITE

Clay Center – 4/26/18

Tickets On Sale:

Friday, December 8th @ 10am

Ron “Tater Salad” White, best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, makes his return to Charleston with his new stand-up show.

White has achieved three Grammy nominations, a Gold Record, two of the top rated one-hour specials in Comedy Central history, a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List, and CD and DVD sales of over 10 million units.

Currently, White can be seen in music-industry vet Cameron Crowe, and renowned director JJ Abrams’ new Showtime series, Roadies. White plays road-tested tour manager Phil, in a critically praised performance.

FOR MATURE AUDIENCES