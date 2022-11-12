Rodney Carrington to Charleston on 1/21/23

Rodney Carrington has announced his 2023 Rodney Carrington comedy tour with a stop in Charleston on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Carrington is known for the witty and sarcastic humor that he is able to blend into various mediums of stand-up, music, and short films. He integrates his country roots seamlessly into the essence of his demeanor and writing style. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office.

