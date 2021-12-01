Rocky Mountain High CHRISTMAS Live



CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Rocky Mountain High Experience® John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, is the second event in The Theater Series presented by Goodwill Industries of Kanawha County, Inc.. America’s Top John Denver Tribute is an unforgettable, magical, and intimate experience that that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the airways spanning the radio dial. Rick’s enchanting holiday show unlike any other features all your favorite Denver hits including Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home County Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a County Boy,” just to name a few. Schuler wondrously weaves in John’s heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away In A Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” and many more festive standards. A Rocky Mountain High Experience® wondrously captivates audiences young and old alike so don’t miss the ultimate and incomparable event of the season as you’ll swear, you’re back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage