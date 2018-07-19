Rocky Mountain Elk Fund Raiser Infor

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation believes that Hunting Is Conservation. Hunters and anglers were among the first crusaders for conservation and we remain today’s most important conservation leaders.

Did you know….

• In 1907, only 41,000 elk remained in North America. Today there are well over 1 million elk thanks to the money and hard work invested by hunters to restore and conserve habitat.

• In 1937, hunters actually requested an 11% tax on guns, ammo, bows and arrows to help fund conservation. That tax has so far raised more than $8 billion for wildlife conservation.

• Through donations to groups like RMEF, hunters add $440 million a year to conservation efforts.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is encouraging everyone who supports hunting and conservation to get involved and take greater pride in our legacy.