Rocky Mountain Elk Fund Raiser Infor
|
Kanawha Valley Chapter Banquet
|Running Right Conference Center
431 Running Right Way Julian, West Virginia 25529
|Saturday, August 04, 2018 at 5:00 PM
The mission of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage. Since 1984, we have protected and enhanced more than 7.3 million acres of wildlife habitat. We also support hunting heritage programs and help restore wild elk herds. Along the way, we have helped open access to more than 1.2 million acres for public hunting and other recreation.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation believes that Hunting Is Conservation. Hunters and anglers were among the first crusaders for conservation and we remain today’s most important conservation leaders.
Did you know….
• In 1907, only 41,000 elk remained in North America. Today there are well over 1 million elk thanks to the money and hard work invested by hunters to restore and conserve habitat.
• In 1937, hunters actually requested an 11% tax on guns, ammo, bows and arrows to help fund conservation. That tax has so far raised more than $8 billion for wildlife conservation.
• Through donations to groups like RMEF, hunters add $440 million a year to conservation efforts.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is encouraging everyone who supports hunting and conservation to get involved and take greater pride in our legacy.