The Rock picks his “Running Mate” #WQBENightShow

DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and he kicked off his monologue by receiving his Five-Timer’s jacket from ALEC BALDWIN.

Then he proceeded to announce his 2020 presidential bid, and introduce his running mate, TOM HANKS.

The Rock said, quote, “In the past, I never would have considered running for president. I didn’t think I was qualified at all. But now, I’m actually worried that I’m too qualified.”

And Hanks said, quote, “Dwayne, I could not possibly turn this down. The truth is, America really needs us. I have been in two movies where a plane crashes, and people are still excited to see me on their flight.”