RNR 20 3/3/23

FRIDAY – MARCH 3, 2023

Charleston Coliseum

click here for ticket information

Barstool Sports and WV Sports Promotions will present Barstool Rough N Rowdy 20! The event will feature up to twenty exciting fights, including the undefeated Women’s champion Karisa “Cherry Bomb” Lambert, undefeated heavyweight champion Brad “The American Redneck” Huntsman versus Aaron “The Appalachian Hammer” Dunlap, also featuring, Austin “ Irish Dave Portnoy” Carey, Shane “Shizzat The Rizzat” Reed, The Abel Brothers and many more..

Several WV versus OH and KY rival matchups and up to twenty beautiful Ring Girls!

On the call live from ringside for the Pay-Per-View broadcast will be the President and Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy and “The Big Cat” Dan Katz.

Fighters and ring girls may enter at joinrnr.com. Tickets will go on sale January 27th at the Charleston Coliseum box office or ticketmaster.com. To order the Pay-Per-View broadcast, visit buyrnr.com.

The event has been sanctioned and will be supervised by the West Virginia State Athletic Commission.

“Prices are subject to demand and can change at any time.”