RIP WILL WASHBURN

“Will” William Christopher Washburn, 15, of Hurricane, WV, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Teays Valley Hospital. Will was born March 12, 2005, in Huntington, WV to parents Brian and Bridget Conway Washburn of Hurricane, WV.

Will was in the 8th grade at Hurricane Middle School where he was active in basketball, baseball, National Junior Honor Society, WEB leadership and was also President of the Student Body. Will was a gifted athlete who played travel basketball and baseball for many years. He was an active member of the Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane, WV.

Will was preceded in death by: his grandfather, Bernard Conway

In addition to his parents, he is survived by:

Sister, Brianna Washburn of Hurricane, WV

Aunt Stephanie (Jim) Connolly of Elkins, WV

Uncle Brad (Mandy) Washburn of Circleville, OH

Aunt Katie (Eli) Dalton of Ironton, OH

Grandparents, Bill and Mary Kay Washburn of Ironton, OH

Grandmother, Kathryn Conway of Ironton, OH

There are actions that create great moments, but GREATNESS is measured by much more than a moment. Will is great. He is kind, compassionate, thoughtful, talented, loving, helpful and passionate. His kindness has imprinted in our hearts and will never be forgotten. He has left us with a new discovery that his GREATNESS was beyond measure and that greatness will leave a legacy.

That legacy will live on in a foundation, the LLWW Foundation. Annually, the foundation will honor Will by giving two scholarships, one for athletics and one for character. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to LLWW (#longlivewill) at 19 Brookgreen Dr., Hurricane, WV 25526. Long live Will Washburn.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 57 Private Road 1059, Ironton, Ohio, with Father Bill Matheny and Father David Huffman officiating. In addition, a larger community memorial will be held at Liberty Square in Hurricane, WV on May 16th at 4:00 PM- details will be released for this celebration at a later time.