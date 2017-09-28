Ric Flair Regrets Admitting That He Slept with 10,000 Women

In an ESPN “30 for 30” special that airs in November, he estimates he’s been with 10,000 women over the course of his career, which started way back in 1972.

But he regrets admitting that now. He tells “People” magazine, quote, “I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”

Flair is down to just ONE woman now . . . his fiancée Wendy Barlow. She actually worked with Ric in wrestling back in the day as “Fifi the French Maid”, but they reconnected several years ago, after his FOURTH divorce.

He says, quote, “I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy.”

Ric is 68 and still on the mend from being placed in a MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA last month, after his years of drinking nearly killed him.

(Complete Sheet)