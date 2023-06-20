REDNECK BRAWL IS COMING!

JUST ANNOUNCED

Redneck Brawl 3 – “Hillbillies Get Wild”

is ready to take over the

Charleston Coliseum

Saturday, August 19

See 25 wildly entertaining redneck brawls!

Plus untamed women fights and the hottest Ring Girl bikini contest in the

Appalachian Mountains.

Comedians Catfish Cooley, Andrew Conn and Big Murph will be ringside providing incredible commentary!