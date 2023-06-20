REDNECK BRAWL IS COMING!
JUST ANNOUNCED
Redneck Brawl 3 – “Hillbillies Get Wild”
is ready to take over the
Charleston Coliseum
Saturday, August 19
See 25 wildly entertaining redneck brawls!
Plus untamed women fights and the hottest Ring Girl bikini contest in the
Appalachian Mountains.
Comedians Catfish Cooley, Andrew Conn and Big Murph will be ringside providing incredible commentary!
Grab your tickets ticketmaster.com
or the Coliseum Box Office
The last 2 events sold out!!!!
Fighters and ring girls can sign-up at www.redneckbrawl.com
Get ready for a redneck, hillbilly, holler brawler throwdown!