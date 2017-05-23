REDNECK 2017



Ok men – here’s your chance to be our Redneck Bachelor at the WV Power Game this Saturday, May 27th. We are looking for the almost perfect Redneck to play our Redneck Bachelor Game. The WV Power is searching for some Redneck Bachelorettes. At this Saturday’s game, you get to ask the questions and pick one for a Date at the Ballpark! Sound like fun? Are you the one we are looking for? Tell us a little about your self and attach a recent photo. If we select you, you must attend Saturday’s Power baseball game in downtown Charleston. After the game, we’ll have a live concert with Adair’s Run and you’ll get some nice prizes. And maybe – just maybe – we’ll help you find a Redneck Bachelorette that understands a real Redneck Man! Oh, And we’ll even toss in a pair of Jason Aldean Concert tickets just to say thanks! Enter today and good luck and get ready to tell all your buddies….”Hey – Watch This!”

