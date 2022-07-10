REBA in Charleston – 10/20/22

REBA with special guest Terri Clark

October 20, 2022

Charleston Coliseum

Announcement – Monday, July 11 at 8 am

On Sale Date – Friday, July 15 at 10 am

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career

that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood

Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA

Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in

addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success

including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th

Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female

artists. Reba’s Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George

Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe®

nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get

Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard’s,

REBA by JustinTM and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC’s iconic founder Colonel

Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. For more information, visit www.Reba.com or follow

@Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.