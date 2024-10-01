RASCAL FLATTS in Charleston!

Emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, Rascal Flatts will embark on their “Life Is A Highway” Tour in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music.

The trio is taking care of unfinished business and delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decades-long career.

The tour is in Charleston, WV, on 2/14/25

Tickets go on sale Friday, 10/4/24 – 10am

AND THE WQBE CONCERT CHALLENGE STARTS SOON.

WQBE has placed 30 Rascal Flatts Songs under 30 numbers. Listen for chance to call in and pick 2 numbers between 1 and 30. If the songs match – you WIN FREE TICKETS!

(download a play-a-long sheet by clicking here)