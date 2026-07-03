Putnam County Fair 2026
TICKET INFORMATION – CLICK HERE
Friday, July 10th
8:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Registration of all 4-H & Open class Exhibits at the Putnam County Extension Oﬃce
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Register all Project Exhibits, Agricultural and Home Arts Exhibits (Exhibit Hall)
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Register All Livestock Exhibits (except rabbits) at the Livestock barn
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Register all Market and Open Rabbit Exhibits at Rabbit Hutch
6:00 PM – 2026 Fair Officially Opens
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
7:00 PM & 9:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
7:30 PM BINGO (Early Bird Games, Entertainment Tent)
7:30 PM – Mandatory Meeting for all Livestock Exhibitors and Parents at Show/Sale Arena
8:00 PM – BINGO (Entertainment Tent)
8:00 PM – Bronco Junction (Amphitheater) Sponsored by Tri-State Industrial Supply
11:00 PM – Fair Closes
Saturday, July 11th
11:00 AM – Gates Open
11:30 AM – Kids pageant ages newborn-24 months (Entertainment Tent)
(Check in at 11:00 AM)
1:00 PM-11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
(Closed from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM for dinner)
1:30 PM – Kids pageant ages 25 mos.- 10 yrs (Entertainment Tent)
(Check in at 1:00 PM)
3:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
3:30 PM– Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
5:00 PM – American Farm Pullers Association Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Events Complex)
(Registration 4:00 PM)
6:30 PM– Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
6:00 PM – Pet Show Sponsored by Pooch’s Resort (Show/Sale Arena)
(Registration at 5:30 PM)
8:00 PM– Coronation of the 2026 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (Amphitheater)
8:30 PM – LAKEVIEW (Amphitheater)
9:30 PM– Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
11:00 PM– Fair Closes
Sunday, July 12th
7:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Putnam County 4-H Food Booth Open for Breakfast
10:00 AM – Cowboy Church (Show/Sale Arena)
11:00 AM – Gates Open
12:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
1:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
1:00 PM – Eggs/Poultry Project Judging (Show/Sale Arena)
1:00 PM & 3:00 PM – Appalachian Lads & Lassies (Entertainment Tent) (2 Shows)
3:00 PM – Youth and Open Pet Rabbit Show Market Rabbit Show (Show/Sale Arena)
Showmanship to Follow
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Meet and greet with Woody & Jessie (Entertainment Tent)
3:30 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
4:00 PM – Kid’s Kid Goat/Lamb Show (Show/Sale Arena)
4:00 PM – Lawn Mower Races Registration
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Meet and Greet with Elsa & Anna (Entertainment Tent)
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Meet and Greet with Captain Jack & Moana (Entertainment Tent)
5:00 PM – Lawn Mower Races Sponsored by Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens (Motorized Events Complex)
5:00 PM – Meat Goats Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
5:30 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
6:30 PM – Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by Market Lambs (Show/Sale Arena)
Showmanship to Follow
7:30 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
9:00 PM – Market Hog Showmanship Practice (Show/Sale Arena)
9:30 PM – Fair Closes
Monday, July 13th
4:00 PM – Gates Open
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
6:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
6:00 PM – Monster Trucks (Motorized Events Complex)
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 PM – Barnyard Obstacle Course (Show/Sale Arena)
6:30 PM – Kiddie Power Pedal Tractor Pulls (Located South of the Exhibit Hall)
7:00 PM – 11:00 PM – Off-Key Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
8:00 PM – Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)
9:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
11:00 PM – Fair Closes
Tuesday, July 14th
7:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Putnam County 4-H Food Booth Open for Breakfast
9:00 AM – Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
4:00 PM – Gates Open
4:00 PM-9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
6:00 PM – Pirates of the Coolombian Caribbean
6:00 PM – Appalachian Championship Wrestling (Entertainment Tent)
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 PM – Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena)
Showmanship to Follow
6:30 PM – Kiddie Power Pedal Tractor Pulls (Located South of the Exhibit Hall)
7:30 PM – Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels Presented by Diamond J. Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex)
9:00 PM – Pirates of the Coolombian Caribbean
11:00 PM – Fair Closes
Wednesday, July 15th
4:00 PM – Gates Open
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
5:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
6:00 PM – Demolition Derby Presented by J&K Promotions (Motorized Events Complex)
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 PM – Heifer Show; Feeder Calves Show (Show/Sale Arena)
Showmanship to Follow Combined classes
6:30 PM – Kiddie Power Pedal Tractor Pulls (Located South of the Exhibit Hall)
7:00 PM – Appalachian Championship Wrestling (Entertainment Tent)
9:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
11:00 PM – Fair Closes
Thursday, July 16th
4:00 PM – Gates Open
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
5:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
6:00 PM – The Yates Family Gospel Night Sponsored by Solid Rock Investigations (Entertainment Tent)
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Kid Fun Barn Games (Show/Sale Arena)
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 PM – Kiddie Power Pedal Tractor Pulls (Located South of the Exhibit Hall)
7:30 PM – Old Timers Show (Show/Sale Arena)
9:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
11:00 PM – Fair Closes
Friday, July 17th
2:00 PM – Track Gate Only Opens for Motocross
2:30 – 5:00 PM – Motocross Registration
3:30 PM – Main Gates Open
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
5:00 PM – Putnam County Fair Annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)
(Registration at 4:00 PM)
5:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
7:00 PM – 11:00 PM – Karaoke (Amphitheater)
7:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean
8:00 PM – Line Dancing (Entertainment Tent)
8:00 PM – Motocross Races Sponsored by Lovejoy Racing (Motorized Events Complex)
(Riders Meeting at 6:10 PM) (Practice at 6:30 PM)
8:00 PM – The Weekend Warriors with Special Guest Paityn (Amphitheater)
9:00 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean
11:00 PM – Fair Closes
Saturday, July 18th
8:00 AM– Track Gate Opens
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM – 4-Wheel Drive Mud Run Registration (Motorized Events Complex)
10:00 AM – Fair Opens
12:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Exhibit Hall Open
12:30 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
1:00 PM-11:00 PM – Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
(Closed from 5:00 PM-6:30 PM for dinner)
1:00 PM – 4-Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)
2:00 PM – Kiddie Power Tractor Pull Championship (Show/Sale Arena)
3:00 PM – Ice Cream Eating Contest (Entertainment Tent)
3:30 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
5:30 PM – Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean (Midway)
7:00 PM – YEE HA-HA! Comedy Show (Entertainment Tent)
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Barn Dance (Show/Sale Arena)
8:30 PM – Drew Baldridge (Amphitheater)
9:30 PM – 11:30 PM – Exhibit Hall Projects Released
10:00 PM – Fireworks Sponsored by Putnam County Bank
11:30 PM – 2026 Fair Closes