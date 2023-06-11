PUTNAM COUNTY FAIR 2023
Friday, July 7th
- 8:30AM-12:00PM- Registration of
4-H & Open Class Exhibits at the Putnam County Extension Office
- 12:00PM-6:00PM- Register all
Project Exhibits Exhibit Hall
- 12:00PM-7:00PM-Register all
Livestock Exhibits (except rabbits) Livestock Barn
- 4:00PM-7:00PM- Register all
Market and Open Rabbit Exhibits at Rabbit Hutch
- 6:00PM Gates Open
- 6:30PM-11:00PM Gambill
Amusement Carnival Open
- 7:00PM & 9:30PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning
- 7:30PM- Mandatory Meeting for
all Putnam County Livestock Exhibitors and Parents at Show/Sale Arena)
Saturday, July 8th
- 11:00AM Gates Open
- 11:30AM- Kids Pageant Ages
Newborn-24 Months (Entertainment Tent) (Check in at 11:00AM)
- 12:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 1:00-5:00PM Gambill Amusement
Carnival Open
- 1:30PM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (3 shows)
- 1:30PM- Kids pageant ages 25
months- 10 years (Entertainment Tent) (Check in at 1:00PM)
- 4:00PM Registration Opens Truck
and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Track Events)
- 5:00PM- Truck and Tractor Pulls
(Motorized Track Events) Provided by American Farm Pullers Association
- 5:00PM-6:30PM- Carnival Closed
for Dinner
- 5:30PM- Registration for Pet
Show (Show begins at 6PM) Sponsored by Pooch’s Resort
- 6:30-11:00PM Gambill Amusement
Carnival Open
- 8:00PM- Coronation of the 2023 Putnam County Fair Queens
- 8:30PM- Shane Profitt (Amphitheater)
- 11:00PM- Fair Closes
Sunday, July 9th
- 10:00AM- Cowboy Church
(Show/Sale Arena)
- 10:30AM Gates Open
- 12:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 1:00-9:00PM Gambill Amusement
Carnival Open
- 1:00PM- Appalachian Lassies (Entertainment Tent)
- 2:00PM Market Rabbit Show
(Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
- 2:30PM- Lincoln County Cloggers (Entertainment Tent)
- 3:00PM- Eggs/Poultry Project
(Show/Sale Arena)
- 3:00PM- Appalachian Lassies (Entertainment Tent)
- 3:30PM- Youth and Open Rabbit
Show (Rabbit Hutch)
- 3:30PM and 6:30PM The Fearless
Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
(2 shows)
- 4:00PM- Kid’s Kid Goat Show
(Show/Sale Arena)
- 4:30PM- Lincoln County Cloggers
- 5:00PM- Meat Goats Show
(Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
- 5:30PM-6:30PM Interactive
Pre-Show Experience Monster Trucks (Motorized Track)
- 7:00PM- Monster Truck Show (Motorized
Track)
- 7:00PM- Ewe & Me Show,
immediately followed by Market Lambs (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to
follow.
- 9:00PM-Market Hog Showmanship
Practice (Show/Sale Arena)
- 9:30PM- Gates Close
Monday, July 10th
- 4:00PM- Gates Open
- 4:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 6:00PM- Demolition Derby
Registration (Motorized Events Complex) Sponsored by Kirtley Insurance
Services, Inc.
- 6:30PM-10:30PM Gambill
Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30PM- Kids Pedal Power
Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 7:00PM & 9:00PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (2 shows)
- 7:00PM- Karaoke (Entertainment
Tent)
- 8:00PM- Market Hog Show
(Show/Sale Arena)
- 8:00PM- Demolition Derby Main
Event (Motorized Events Complex) (Registration at 6:00PM)
- 11:00PM- Fair Closes
Tuesday, July 11th
- 9:00AM- Market Hog Showmanship
(Show/Sale Arena)
- 4:00PM- Gates Open
- 4:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 5:00-6:00 PM- Wrasslepalooza Meet & Greet
- 6:00PM- Appalachian Championship Wrestling presents Wrasslepalooza
- 6:30PM-10:30PM Gambill
Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30PM- Kids Pedal Power
Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 6:30PM- Market Steer Show
(Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
- 7:00PM & 9:00PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (2 shows)
- 7:30PM- SEBRA Bulls and Barrels
Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex) Sponsored by Rural King
- 11:00PM- Fair Closes
Wednesday, July 12th
- 4:00PM- Gates Open
- 4:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 5:00PM-6:00PM- Appalachian Championship Wrestling Meet & Greet
- 6:00PM- Kids Kar Extravaganza (Motorized
Events Complex)
- 6:00PM-8:00PM- Appalachian Championship Wrestling presents Hostile Country Showdown
- 6:30PM-10:30PM Gambill
Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30PM- Kids Pedal Power
Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 6:30PM- Heifer Show, Feeder
Claves Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship will follow.
- 7:00PM & 9:00PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (2 shows)
- 7:00PM-Wrestling
- 9:00PM- Master Showmanship
Practice (Hogs)
- 11:00PM- Fair Closes
Thursday, July 13th
- 4:00PM- Gates Open
- 4:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 6:00PM- Master Showmanship
(Show/Sale Arena) Old Timers Show will follow.
- 6:30PM-10:30PM Gambill
Amusement Carnival Open
- 6:30PM- Kids Pedal Power
Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 7:00PM & 9:00PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (2 shows)
- 8:00PM- (Amphitheater) Gospel Harmony Boys
Sponsored by Solid Rock Investigations
- 8:00PM- Lawn Mower Races (Motorized
Track Event) (Registration 6:00PM)
- 11:00PM- Fair Closes
Friday, July 14th
- 4:00PM- Gates Open
- 4:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 4:00PM- Registration Open
Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)
- 5:00PM- Putnam County Fair
Annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena) Registration opens at 4:00PM
- 6:30PM- Kids Pedal Power
Tractor Pull (Fairway)
- 6:30PM-11:00PM Gambill
Amusement Carnival Open
- 7:00-8:00PM- Motocross Practice
(Motorized Events Complex)
- 7:00PM & 9:00PM- The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (2 shows)
- 8:00PM- Motocross Races
(Motorized Events Complex) Provided by Lovejoy Racing
- 8:30PM- Josh Pantry Christian opening for Mikele Buck (Amphitheater)
- 11:00PM- Fair Closes
Saturday, July 15th
- 9:00 AM Gates Open
- 9AM-Noon- Mud Run Registration
Open (Motorized Events Complex)
- 12:00PM-9:00PM- Exhibit Hall
Open
- 12:00PM- Joey Stepp Magic Show
(Entertainment Tent)
- 1:00-5:00PM Gambill Amusement
Carnival Open
- 1:00PM- Mud Run Races
(Motorized Events Complex) Provided by TSMRA Sponsored by Gillespie Towing
and Gillespie Rentals
- 1:30PM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM The
Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate
Spinning (3 Shows)
- 5:00PM-6:30PM- Carnival Closed
for Dinner
- 6:30-11:00PM Gambill Amusement
Carnival Open
- 6:30PM Kids Pedal Power Tractor
Pull Championship (Must have qualified from earlier in the week to
participate) (Show/Sale Arena)
- 8:30 PM- Tyler Braden (Amphitheater)
- 9:00PM-11:30PM Pickup Exhibits
at the Exhibit Hall
- 10:00PM- FIREWORKS Sponsored by
Putnam County Bank
- 11:30PM- 2023 Fair Closes
Sunday, July 16th
- 7:00AM- 10:00AM Animal Removal
(Stalls must be cleaned by 11:00AM)
- 8:00AM-11:00AM- Pickup Exhibits
from the Exhibit Hall
**Strolling the fairgrounds daily Juggler Dave and Friends! **