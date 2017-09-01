Pumpkin Spice Deodorant Has Arrived!

Don’t just eat and drink pumpkin spice this fall . . . this year, you can make your body odor smell like it too. Cool?

A company called Native just released pumpkin spice DEODORANT for both men and women. And hey, it’s all natural and organic, so it’s not going to put you in contact with all the chemicals like your regular deodorant does.

You can order it now, but they’re definitely not giving it away . . . a stick costs $12 at NativeCos.com .

