When Pools Open – 2017

Pool Openings For Summer 2017!!!

School is almost out and the weather is heating up. So it is about time for a little splish splash poolside!!! Here is a list of pool openings and hours near you. Keep checking back some opening times and hours of operation have not been released yet.

Coonskin Pool – Saturday May 27th, Open Monday- Saturday 11:00am-6:00pm, and Sundays 12:00pm-6:00pm

Little Creek Pool – Saturday May 27th

Shawnee Pool in Dunbar – Saturday May 27th , Open every day 11:00am-6:00pm; Admission – Adults $5.00, Children 4-11 & Seniors 55 and up $3.00, and Children 3 and under are free

Nitro Pool – Saturday May 27th

Hurricane Sprayground – Saturday May 27th, Open Monday- Saturday 11:00am-7:00pm, and Sundays 1:00pm-7:00pm; Admission is free to Putnam County residents and Non-residents are $3.00

Eleanor Pool – Saturday May 27th; A season pass is $100 per person

Pioneer Park East Bank Pool – Saturday June 3rd, Open every day 12:00pm-6:00pm; Admission – Adults $3.00, Children 4-12 $2.00, and Children 3 and under free.

Remember!!! The Hurricane Wave Pool will be closed this year due to construction.

Charleston has not yet announced the opening date to the following pools… North Charleston Community Center, Kanawha City Community Center, Cato Pool and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The dates will be announced closer to Memorial Day, but they are hiring lifeguards!!! To apply go here….cityofcharleston.applicantpro. com/jobs/540830.html