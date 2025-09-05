Got a favorite Teacher? We’d love to hear about them and recognize them for the

tremendous job they do. And maybe they will be selected as the WQBE,

Poca Valley Teacher of the Month. Each month during the current school year,

one deserving teacher will be selected. Please tell us why your teacher should

be selected as our Teacher Of The Month. If selected, WQBE will visit the

school and make a presentation. Each Teacher of the Month will receive gifts

for both them and the classroom from Poca Valley and WQBE!

