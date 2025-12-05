Poca Valley Teacher of the Month
October 2025 Teacher of the Month
Kristi Gillispie – 3rd Grade at Winfield Elmentary School
September 2025 Teacher of the Month
Kim Aurelio – 5th Grade at Scott Teays Elmentary School
December 2025 Teacher of the Month
Andrea Nelson – 5th Grade at Lakewood Elementary School
Got a favorite Teacher? We’d love to hear about them and recognize them for the
tremendous job they do. And maybe they will be selected as the WQBE,
Poca Valley Teacher of the Month. Each month during the current school year,
one deserving teacher will be selected. Please tell us why your teacher should
be selected as our Teacher Of The Month. If selected, WQBE will visit the
school and make a presentation. Each Teacher of the Month will receive gifts
for both them and the classroom from Poca Valley and WQBE!