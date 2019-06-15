Peckfest was created in 2015 by Point Pleasant, West Virginia native Garry Peck, who wanted to create an outdoor music festival unlike anything else in the area. With the help of family, friends and generous sponsors, Peckfest continues to grow each year. We hope that you will join us for Peckfest 2019 – July 5th and 6th for one long, hard weekend of fun!

FRIDAY JULY 5th: Bret Michaels – 9:30 PM | Buckcherry – 7:30 PM

SATURDAY JULY 6th: Hank Williams Jr. – 9:00 PM

Gates open at noon each day. There will be additional acts and events announced soon including Mr & Ms Peckfest Competition and a Car, Bike and Truck Show. Details will be at peckfest.com.

Kids 10 and under enter with adult for free

Security will be present for your safety

For security purposes only clear bags (size 12″ x 12″) will be allowed into the event

No firearms or weapons of any kind will be permitted

Parking $10 per day

BYOC – Bring Your Own Chair

Food and beer vendors onsite

No outside food or drinks allowed inside venue

No outside empty coolers allowed inside venue

Fireworks Saturday night after Hank Williams Jr. Concert

MUST have ticket to enter

No ticket refunds

Tickets are transferrable until day of event

No re-entry after 6:00 PM

Concert will happen rain or shine!

Come get pecked at Peckfest 2019!

MORE ABOUT PECKFEST 2019 HEADLINERS & OPENING ACTS

SATURDAY, JULY 6 AT 9:00 PM

HANK WILLIAMS JR. : Hank Williams Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six PLATINUM albums, 20 GOLD albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, Hank Jr. released IT’S ABOUT TIME (Nash Icon Records) on January 15. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes new tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time,” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. IT’S ABOUT TIME is Hank’s 37th album in his five-decade career. He continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a GRAMMY and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

FRIDAY, JULY 5 AT 9:00 PM

BRET MICHAELS: American singer/songwriter, Bret Michaels, has sold over 50 million records worldwide, is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest rated reality shows in history as well as a lifelong type 1 diabetic. An entrepreneur, Michaels has created the multi-million dollar selling Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart, launched his own line of custom guitars and created “Bret’s Blend, Diet Trop-A-Rocka” which is a number one selling beverage for Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group. Michaels, personally and through his Life Rocks Foundation has helped raise millions of dollars for charity and makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research but to such causes as childhood cancer, Veterans organizations, PetSmart Charities, Operation Homefront, Fealgood Foundation and more. His talent, business acumen and natural candor have solidified him as “a cultural touchdown” in the words of former Viacom CEO Judy McGrath and made him one of the most sought-after performers, keeping him on the road for each of the last 10 years, for nearly 300 live performances, speaking engagements, charitable concerts and private engagements yearly. Michaels’ latest single and video, “Unbroken”—which he cowrote and recorded with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu— will be out on March 15, which also happens to be the music icon’s birthday. In the run-up to the release of the new single, Michaels has unleashed the #HotRocks Unbroken Challenge— a social media competition in which he is giving participants the chance to dance for a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice and a VIP rockstar weekend getaway for the winner. For more information: www.bretmichaels.com

OPENING FOR BRET MICHAELS AT 7:30 PM ON FRIDAY JULY 5

BUCKCHERRY

Additional entertainers will be performing throughout Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. Check peckfest.com for the latest information.

Notice: Ticket purchase indicates your consent to photos and video being taken during the event for, but not limited to, promotional purposes.