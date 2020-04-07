Paying It Forward for our Nurses!

Affiliated Financial Group in Big Chimney want to say THANK YOU to our hard working Nurses!

Thursday – 4/9/20 starting at 8am till 10am at the Exxon One Stop in Kanawha City (50th Street & MacCorkle Ave)…they will pump up to $25 worth of gas into your car! (the 1st 100 in line). You won’t have to even get out of your car! We will keep our “Social Distance”. Just a small way to say THANKS!

You will need to show your Nurses ID Badge! Call 304-935-2230 for more information!

