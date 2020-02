This CRAZY West Virginia weather can really effect your electric bill.



WQBE and Kanawha Valley Maintenance want to help!

We will pay someones electric bill. Up to $500!

Fill out the information below!

Friday, 2/28/20 – The Morning Air Show will randomly select an entry

And we will pay up to $500!

(proof of monthly charge will be required from winner)

PAY YOUR ELECTRIC BILL Your Name *

Your Street Address *

City *

Daytime Phone Number *

Your Email Address *

Your average electric bill amount? *

Your latest electric bill amount? * Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :