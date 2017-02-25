The Oscars are this weekend! Here’s a preview! #WQBENightShow
Welcome to the full list of nominations for the 2017 Oscars. Every nominee, every category, every detail you need is right here. What was nominated for Best Picture? Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight all secured Best Picture nominations. The nominees for Actor in a Leading Role include Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington. For Actress in a Leading Role, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep were nominated. Check out the complete list of nominations below. Let the glitz, glamour and prestige begin! Watch The Oscars LIVE! OSCAR SUNDAY FEBRUARY 26 7e|4p on ABC.
=============================
=============================
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
=============================
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
=============================
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
=============================
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
=============================
=============================
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
=============================
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
=============================
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
=============================
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
=============================
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
=============================
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
=============================
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
=============================
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
=============================
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
=============================
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City Of Stars” from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
=============================
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
=============================
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
=============================
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
=============================
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
=============================
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
=============================
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
=============================
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
=============================
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
(Credit to Oscar.go.com)