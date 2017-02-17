Oreo Peeps!



It’s not even Spring yet, but we have our mind on one very important springtime task: finding Peeps Oreos. They’re real, and they’re exactly as you’d image: golden Oreos filled with bright-pink Peeps marshmallow creme that appears to be speckled with sanding sugar, just like the exterior of a Peep. The packaging has no shame in admitting these cookies are artificially flavored, and we have no shame either — we can’t wait to dig into a package of this limited-edition Easter snack. Instagram user thejunkfoodaisle spotted Peeps Oreos on Walmart’s website, meaning they’re sure to be available on store shelves soon. If these marshmallowy Oreos are anything like the Marshmallow Crispy Oreos of 2014 (arguably the best limited-edition Oreo flavor of all time), we’re in for a treat. Better than an actual Peep? We think so.