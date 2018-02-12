OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW – 4/25/18

Old Crow Medicine Show

CHANCE MCCOY Guitar, Fiddle, Banjo, Vocals

KEVIN HAYES Guitjo, Vocals

KETCH SECOR Fiddle, Harmonica, Banjo, Vocals

MORGAN JAHNIG Upright Bass

CRITTER FUQUA Slide Guitar, Banjo, Guitar, Vocals

CORY YOUNTS Mandolin, Keyboards,Drums, Vocals

Old Crow Medicine Show started busking on street corners in 1998 New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, North Carolina where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, helping to launch their career. Shortly thereafter the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.

It’s been over nineteen years since these humble beginnings. The band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and have won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies.

Old Crow Medicine Show has toured the world playing renowned festivals and venues such as: Bonnaroo, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Cambridge Folk Festival, Coachella, London’s Roundhouse, The Ryman Auditorium, The Barclays Center, New Orleans Jazz Fest, The Fox Theater Atlanta, The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, Summerstage in Central Park NYC, Forecastle, the Newport Folk Festival, and several appearances on A Prairie Home Companion. They’ve toured with artists such as Willie Nelson & Family, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, John Prine, The Avett Brothers and others.

In 2011 Old Crow found themselves embarking on the historic Railroad Revival Tour with Mumford & Sons, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. This tour had the bands riding a vintage train from California to New Orleans, playing shows along the way. The magic of this musical excursion across America’s vast landscape is captured in the Emmet Malloy directed documentary, Big Easy Express.

Old Crow Medicine Show now have five studio albums to their name, three of which were released by Nettwerk Records – O.C.M.S (2004) and Big Iron World (2006) produced by David Rawlings, and Tennessee Pusher (2008) produced by Don Was. In 2012, ATO Records released the Ted Hutt produced, Carry Me Back, on which they continued to craft classic American roots music. The band’s latest album, Remedy (2014), released by ATO Records and also produced by Ted Hutt includes new Old Crow classics like “Sweet Amarillo,” “8 Dogs 8 Banjos,” and “Brushy Mountain Cojugal Trailer”.

In 2017 Old Crow Medicine Show released two albums: Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show (Nettwerk) and 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde (Columbia Nashville). Best Of is comprised of fan favorites from Old Crows’ three Nettwerk released albums, as well as two previously unreleased tracks. 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde is Old Crow’s reimagined version of Bob Dylan’s classic Blonde On Blonde album. Released via the historic Columbia Records label, it finds Old Crow Medicine Show exploring new territory while paying homage to their biggest influence.