Now You Can Sync Up Your Netflix With Anyone In The World

Unfortunately, you can’t get together with your friends and binge-watch “The Office” right now. You just can’t. But you can still watch it together, while you’re apart.

Netflix has a new browser extension called Netflix Party, and it allows people all over the world to sync up their streams so they can watch stuff together and talk about it in a sidebar chat.

It’s free, but it’s only for the Google Chrome browser. You can get it at NetflixParty.com.

