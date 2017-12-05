With No Competition, “Coco” Held on to the Top Stop at the Box Office

With no major releases hitting theaters this weekend, Pixar’s “Coco” had no trouble holding onto the top spot at the box office. It took in another $26.1 million. “Justice League” came in second, with $16.6 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “Coco”, $26.1 million. Up to $108.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. “Justice League”, $16.6 million. Up to $197.3 million in its 3rd week.

3. “Wonder”, $12.5 million. Up to $88 million in its 3rd week.

4. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $9.7 million. Up to $291.4 million in its 5th week.

5. “Daddy’s Home 2”, $7.5 million. Up to $82.8 million in its 4th week.

6. “Murder on the Orient Express”, $6.7 million. Up to $84.8 million in its 4th week.

7. “Lady Bird”, $4.54 million. Up to $17.1 million in its 5th week.

8. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, $4.53 million. Up to $13.7 million in its 4th week.

9. “The Star”, $4 million. Up to $27.3 million in its 3rd week.

10. “A Bad Moms Christmas”, $3.5 million. Up to $64.8 million in its 5th week.

