NITRO’S Ridenour Regatta



1st annual Ridenour Regatta kicks off with a catfish tournament Friday night from 6 p.m. until midnight at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. The cost is $15 per person — free for children under 12 — with prizes given out for the heaviest and longest fish.

Saturday at 10 a.m. including boat and paddle board races, games for children and adults, the Nitro Trivia Run, recorded and live music, and a classic scary movie. The Anything That Floats Race begins at 11 a.m. and a paddle board race gets underway at 1 p.m., as well as instructions on paddle boarding and demonstration with tricks. Check out the Challenge Cup!



At 2:30 p.m. the Nitro Trivia Run on Ridenour Park’s walking trails will begin. Runners will make 10 stops along the course to answer trivia questions about Nitro – answers can be found on light pole banners along 21st Street and Bank Street. Plenty of other activities, music and food vendors will be available on site.

The regatta is free and open to the public at 564 Ridenour Park Lane in Nitro. For information, call 304-421-5187.