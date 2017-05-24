The NFL is fun again? #WQBENightShow

The NFL has earned the nickname the ‘No Fun League’ over the past decade, for increasingly going after things like touchdown celebrations.

Well, in a somewhat surprising turn, the league is RELAXING those rules . . . but only to an extent.

Commissioner ROGER GOODELL says players can now use the football “as a prop” in a celebration . . . they can celebrate on the ground, so “snow angels” are now legal . . . and players can do “group demonstrations.”

If this seems a little silly, well, it is. But the ban on this stuff was also ridiculous.

Anything that resembles TAUNTING will still be penalized, including standing over an opponent. Prolonged celebrations that delay the game will not be allowed. And offensive celebrations will also be flagged . . . so that’s anything violent or sexually suggestive, like TWERKING.

