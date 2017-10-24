The New “Star Wars” Could Have the Second-Biggest Opening Ever

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters on December 15th, and analysts are already predicting it will make $215 million in its opening weekend. If that’s true, it’ll be the second-biggest opening of all time.

“Jurassic World” currently sits at #2, with $208.8 million. It would be pretty amazing if “The Last Jedi” could take the top spot, but it probably won’t.

That distinction currently belongs to its predecessor, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” . . . which had an opening weekend take of $247.9 million in 2015.

