The New “Kingsman” Movie Knocked “It” from the Top Spot

“It” has been dethroned. It made a respectable $30 million in its third week, but the “Kingsman” sequel, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, opened with $39 million, dropping “It” to second place.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” opened in third, with $21.2 million. Here’s the Top 10:

1. NEW: “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, $39 million.

2. “It”, $30 million. Up to $266.3 million in its 3rd week.

3. NEW: “The Lego Ninjago Movie”, $21.2 million.

4. “American Assassin”, $6.3 million. Up to $26.2 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Home Again”, $3.3 million. Up to $22.3 million in its 3rd week.

6. “Mother!”, $3.26 million. Up to $13.4 million in its 2nd week.

7. NEW: “Friend Request”, $2.4 million.

8. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, $1.9 million. Up to $73.6 million in its 6th week.

9. NEW: “Stronger”, $1.7 million.

10. “Wind River”, $1.3 million. Up to $31.7 million in its 8th week.

