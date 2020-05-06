NEW BENEFITS



NEW UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Gov. Justice announced that West Virginians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits are eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation – a 13-week extension on unemployment benefits provided by the federal CARES Act.

The additional weeks of benefits are available to individuals who have previously collected state and federal unemployment compensation but have exhausted those benefits.

Applicants may apply for the extension tomorrow at WorkForceWV.org.

“As you know, we were the first state that was able to provide the additional $600 on the benefits of the CARES Act,” Gov. Justice said. “Some states are way, way behind us and having a lot more problems than we had. We tried to jam all of those things in that bottleneck and we threw more and more workers at it. We were able to clear the deck and get it done.”

Gov. Justice also provided a reminder that WorkForce West Virginia will begin paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits this Friday, May 8.

These benefits are for individuals who normally aren’t eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits under state or federal law like self-employed workers.