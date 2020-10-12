Need The Covid Test??
FREE COVID-19 TESTING
To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for all West Virginians, the Governor’s Office, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, the WV National Guard, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, local health departments, and community partners are providing FREE COVID-19 testing.
This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
NOTE: Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis
Drive-Thru Pharmacy Testing
Boone County
Walgreens
69 Lewis Street
Whitesville, WV
Pre-registration required
Cabell County
Fruth Pharmacy
125 Seventh Avenue
Huntington, WV
Pre-registration required
Fruth Pharmacy
425 Camden Road
Huntington, WV
Pre-registration required
Fruth Pharmacy
1419 U.S. Route 60, East
Huntington, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
1010 South Main Street
Milton, WV
Pre-registration required
Fayette County
Walgreens
1201 Main Street, East
Oak Hill, WV
Pre-registration required
Jackson County
Fruth Pharmacy
509 South Church Street
Ripley, WV
Pre-registration required
Kanawha County
Fruth Pharmacy
101 21st Street
Nitro, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
2100 E. Dupont Avenue
Belle, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
655 Washington Street, West
Charleston, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
8699 Elk River Road, North
Clendenin, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
333 MacCorkle Avenue, SW
South Charleston, WV
Pre-registration required
Logan County
Walgreens
901 Main Street
Chapmanville, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
28 Main Avenue
Logan, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
260 Huff Creek Highway
Man, WV
Pre-registration required
Mason County
Fruth Pharmacy
2501 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
Pre-registration required
Putnam County
Fruth Pharmacy
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eleanor, WV
Pre-registration required
Fruth Pharmacy
3109 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV
Pre-registration required
Fruth Pharmacy
4539 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV
Pre-registration required
Fruth Pharmacy
12803 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
201 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eleanor, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
3000 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV
Pre-registration required
Walgreens
215 State Route 34
Hurricane, WV
Pre-registration required
Raleigh County
Walgreens
886 Ritter Drive
Beaver, WV
Pre-registration required
Roane County
Fruth Pharmacy
218 Market Street
Spencer, WV
Pre-registration required