Need The Covid Test??

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for all West Virginians, the Governor’s Office, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, the WV National Guard, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, local health departments, and community partners are providing FREE COVID-19 testing.

This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

NOTE: Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis