Mr. T coming to Dancing With The Stars!? #WQBENightShow

The new Dancing with the Stars cast is coming into focus.

The early roster has a decidedly athletic tinge, with Olympics gymnast Simone Biles, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and actor Mr. T, a former wrestler, confirmed to perform on the ABC dance competition, according to a source with knowledge of casting decisions. ABC declined to comment or confirm any competitors.

Biles was a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that triumphed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, where she also took home individual gold medals in the all-around, vault and floor exercise events.

Kerrigan won a silver medal in skating at the 1994 Winter Olympics, just weeks after she was physically assaulted by the ex-husband of fellow U.S. skater Tonya Harding.

Mr. T, known for his larger-than-life personality and fondness for gold jewelry, gained acting fame for such roles as Clubber Lang in 1982’s Rocky III and B.A. Baracus in the 1980s TV series, The A-Team.

The full cast, including celebrity dancers and their pro partners, will be announced Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America. Season 24 will premiere on March 20 (ABC, 8 ET/PT).

(Credit to USA Today)