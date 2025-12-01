MOUNTAIN MISSION

CLICK HERE TO DONATE



For 99 years, we have and continue to assist people across the Greater Kanawha Valley with some of the most basic needs of life that we all deserve, such as crisis utilities support, groceries, ready to eat food kits for the homeless, furniture and clothing in cases of fire, flood, domestic violence and other catastrophic and uncontrollable situations. We receive referrals from other agencies, schools, case workers, hospitals, and other organizations. All clients are vetted through documentation to prove that it is a true need. This ensures that we are assisting with true needs, and it helps our dollars go farther. In 2024, we assisted 10,343 families (equaling 23,191 people) with some form of emergency need in their life.

We supply Christmas baskets to over 1,000 families across the Kanawha Valley each year and we need your help this Christmas. As additional stress has been added to the lower income community, we see that our requests for food have increased. We cannot do this alone! We need your help! Each basket is valued at about $100 and comes with canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, yams, mac & cheese, canned fruit, boxed stuffing, cereal, brownie mix, a sweet treat for the kids, a turkey, potatoes, rolls and, of course, a gospel tract for them to read. Please consider a financial donation of any amount to help us carry out this ministry. For a $100 gift, you can sponsor an entire family.