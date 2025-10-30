MOUNTAIN MISSION FOOD DRIVE

For 99 years, Mountain Mission Incorporated has been feeding local hurting families throughout the Greater Kanawha Valley at Christmas. This year, we are excited to team up with Bigley Piggly Wiggly, WOWK-TV, WQBE 97.5 FM, Poca Valley, Randy Marion Automotive and Harper Engineering for our annual Mountain Mission Incorporated Christmas Food Drive!

Stop by Bigley Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street or any Poca Valley location on November 13 and purchase a prepackaged bag of food or make a monetary donation. Proceeds will help us feed our neighbors in need this holiday season. Last year, we were blessed to provide a complete Christmas meal (including a full-sized turkey with all the trimmings) to 1,155 vetted families so please consider helping us! You can donate now quickly and securely by clicking here. 100% of all donations stay local!

Thank you in advance for your continued support of Mountain Mission as we share the love of Christ with those in need. We wish you a blessed Christmas and Happy New Year!