Mountain Mission Christmas Food Drive

For many of us, Christmas means gathering around the table with the people we love. But for some of our neighbors, the worry of putting food on that table can overshadow the joy of the season.

Together, we can help bring comfort, hope, and a Christmas meal to local families.

Each year, Charleston’s Mountain Mission provides approximately 1,200 local families with a complete Christmas dinner—a turkey, all the trimmings, and dessert. The need has grown, and your generosity can help more families enjoy this special holiday tradition.

Every family’s request is carefully reviewed to ensure assistance reaches those who need it. One hundred percent of your donation stays right here to help local families. Through relationships with local grocers, including Piggly Wiggly on Bigley, and food distributors, Mountain Mission can often purchase two to three times as much food per dollar as an individual shopper.

Mountain Mission’s Emergency Assistance Programs are supported by fundraising events, community donations, and proceeds from its two thrift stores. Your support makes this work possible.

Here’s how you can help:

Join 97.5 WQBE and Mountain Mission, Wednesday, November 11, through Friday, November 13, in front of Piggly Wiggly on Bigley for our Christmas Food Drive.

Drop off food donations.

Purchase a prepackaged food box to help supply a family’s holiday meal.

Make a monetary donation to Mountain Mission.

Donate online through Mountain Mission’s donation page.

You can also drop off donations at these locations:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central

5 Summers Street, Charleston, WV 25301

928 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313

2 Chase Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

Snodgrass Funeral Home



4122 MacCorkle Avenue SW, Charleston

Best Virginia Heating and Cooling



152 Erskine Lane, Scott Depot

Want to get your workplace involved? Organize a food collection with your coworkers. Kermit Tyree Construction has generously agreed to help by picking up donations collected at participating workplaces.

Whether you give food, make a donation, or bring your coworkers together to help, you’ll be sharing more than a meal. You’ll be reminding a local family that their community cares.

Thank you for helping our neighbors feel the warmth and hope of Christmas.