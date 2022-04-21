Mother’s Day Giveaway!
- Mother’s Day is something West Virginia gave to the World. From it’s start in Grafton, WV, it has spread across America and the World.
As we celebrate our Moms on Sunday May 8th, 97.5 WQBE would love to celebrate your Mom.
Beginning Monday April 25th, if you’ll tell us why your mom is special! Jeff Jake and Jr. will randomly draw a qualifier each day.
That Mom will win a $25 gift card from the The Purple Onion / The WV Marketplace & be entered for the grand prize :
Go Mart – $150 gift card
Edible Arrangements of Teays Valley – Mother’s Day Rose Vanilla Bouquet & Mother’s Day Indulgence Platter
Elizabeth’s Attic– $150 Gift Certificate
The Blend Beauty & Rejuvenation Center– Mother of Dragons facial
Valley Outdoors – Carrying Purse (for your gun)
-