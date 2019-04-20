Mothers Day 2019



Mother’s Day is something West Virginia gave to the World. From it’s start in Grafton, WV, it has spread across America and the World.

As we celebrate our Moms on Sunday, May 12th.- WQBE would love to hear about your Mother.

Below just tell us why your Mom is so special or some unique thing about her.

Beginning Monday, April 29th, the WQBE Morning Air Show will select entries and award $25 Gift Cards

All Gift Card Winners will be eligible to win our Grand Prize Package to be given away on Friday, May 10th. which will include the following:



Patton Laser Aesthetics – Juvederm filler for lips or cheeks

Poca Valley Bank – $150 visa gift card

Kidcare Pediatrics – $150 vis gift card