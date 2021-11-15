MORGAN WALLEN in Town 2-4-22

Morgan Wallen Community Presale : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM

Support Presales : Wed, 17 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM

Live Nation Presale : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM

Local/ Radio/ Venue Presale : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM

VIP Presale : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM

VIP Tickets Public Onsale : Fri, 19 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN:

Morgan Wallen has staked his claim as Country music’s next superstar with 7.5 BILLION on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. The SNL guest’s widely praised sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), reigned #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 10 consecutive weeks upon release and remained in the Top 10 for 33 weeks, plus earned the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history. It includes more record-breaking achievements with one of TIME‘s Top 10 Songs of 2020, “7 Summers,” and “Wasted On You” – that both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 – as well as 4X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration, “Heartless,” and PLATINUM chart-topper “More Than My Hometown.” As “the most wanted man in country” (The New Yorker), the Tennessee native has stacked up the accolades, winning 2020’s CMA New Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio’s Best New Country Artist awards, topping Billboard’s 2020 year-end Country Airplay chart with “Chasin’ You,” plus high-profile features in The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, GQ and more.

ABOUT HARDY:

Big Loud Records’ booming upstart HARDY is rattling Country music as “Nashville’s most clever new redneck songwriter,” according to Rolling Stone. Breaking new ground with “one of the most self-assured full-length debut albums in years,” per Billboard, his acclaimed debut, A ROCK, features PLATINUM #1 “ONE BEER” and current chart-rising GOLD single “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL.” With over 1 BILLION on-demand streams to his credit, the LP is a part of HARDY’s fast-growing catalogue that includes first-of-its-kind countrified mixtapes HIXTAPE: Vol. 1 (2019) and the now-unfolding Vol. 2 (2021), alongside career-launching EPs THIS OLE BOY and WHERE TO FIND ME. He’s also featured on Dierks Bentley’s latest buzzed-about single, “Beers On Me,” with BRELAND. The pride of Philadelphia, MS, HARDY’s stacking accolades as a 2021 CMA Awards New Artist of the Year nominee; recognized as one of CRS’ 2021 New Faces of Country Music; a CMA Triple Play award recipient; and a Vevo DSCVR artist. In addition, the 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year has co-penned NINE #1 singles since 2018, including Blake Shelton’s 4X PLATINUM smash hit “God’s Country.” Direct support for Morgan Wallen beginning this February, HARDY has supported Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, and more, plus appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABOUT LARRY FLEET:

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, Fleet spent tireless hours working construction jobs – never losing his dream of making music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road with Owen. Not long after, Fleet was sharing the stage with a living legend and one of his heroes – Willie Nelson – and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths including Rhett Akins, Brett James and Kendell Marvel. The hard-working family man is now turning heads with “Where I Find God” – a powerful ode to finding peace in the higher power’s presence. Garnering Fleet praise for his “emotive vocals” (Billboard), the song’s official music video continues to resonate with fans, amassing 19 MILLION YouTube views. “Where I Find God” is featured on Fleet’s brand-new, full-length album, STACK OF RECORDS (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi and follows his aptly-titled debut, WORKIN’ HARD.





