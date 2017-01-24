MONSTER JAM OFFICIAL JUDGE EXPERIENCE
Here’s an opportunity for you to win a one of a kind, can’t be bought experience where you could get to have a behind the scenes peek at the judging process and the opportunity to be a part of the actual Monster Jam show by participating as a local judge with your family cheering you on from some of the best seats in the house! Our winner will judge the Wheelie, Donut, and Freestyle portions of the show on Saturday 2/4/17 at the 7pm show. The points they get contribute to the overall event winner, who gets the trophy that night and at the end of the tour the driver with the most points advances to Monster Jam World Finals.
Judge MUST be an adult 18 years of age or older
Our Grand Prize OFFICIAL JUDGE WINNER wins the following:
Four (4) Front Row tickets in the “Judge’s Zone” 7pm Saturday Show
Judge receive specially created judge’s t-shirts or vests
Custom Monster Jam Official Judge’s certificate
Monster Jam Judge’s Zone lanyards for judge and family members
Fast pass to the front of the line during post show autograph
ENTER HERE – RANDOM DRAWING ON WEDNESDAY – 2/1/17