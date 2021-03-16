Miranda Wins Big At The Grammy Awards

Miranda Lambert has taken home the best country album trophy at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, winning for the second time in the category thanks to her seventh studio LP, Wildcard.

Claiming the award outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Mar. 14), Lambert tipped a cap to her fellow nominees — Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town and Ashley McBryde — during her acceptance speech.

“We’re such a family in country music, so holding this right now, I feel like I’m holding it for all of us, especially for us girls,” Lambert said, while adding that she “can’t wait to get back out” and see her fans while performing live in the near future.

(Billboard)