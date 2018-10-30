Miranda Lambert Had To Escort An “Enthusiastic” Fan Away From The Stage

A female fan got a little too bold at the PISTOL ANNIES show last Thursday at the Ryman in Nashville, and MIRANDA LAMBERT didn’t like it.

Everyone was in their seats watching the show, except for one woman. She was in front of the stage dancing, waving her arms around, and distracting everyone. The ushers tried to get her to leave, but she wouldn’t.

That’s when Miranda got involved. She stopped the show and told the woman to “go sit back down.” But she refused to leave so Miranda handed her guitar to ANGALEENA PRESLEY and took matters into her own hands.

She bent over, grabbed the woman’s hand, and led her along the stage until they were out of the spotlight. Then she came back and continued the song.

