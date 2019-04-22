MIRANDA LAMBERT 2019 CONCERT



**MAJOR CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT**

ROADSIDE BARS AND PINK GUITARS TOUR

MIRANDA LAMBERT

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

ELLE KING, PISTOL ANNIES &TENILLE TOWNES

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

CHARLESTON COLISEUM

CHARLESTON, WV

Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions – music and mutts – through a

partnership with Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation,

located on-site at KCHA (1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston) and at the entrance of the arena before the show.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 26TH AT 10AM!

www.LiveNation.com

Ticketmaster Outlets | Venue Box Office