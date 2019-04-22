MIRANDA LAMBERT 2019 CONCERT
**MAJOR CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT**
ROADSIDE BARS AND PINK GUITARS TOUR
MIRANDA LAMBERT
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS
ELLE KING, PISTOL ANNIES &TENILLE TOWNES
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
CHARLESTON COLISEUM
CHARLESTON, WV
Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions – music and mutts – through a
partnership with Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation,
located on-site at KCHA (1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston) and at the entrance of the arena before the show.
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 26TH AT 10AM!
www.LiveNation.com
Ticketmaster Outlets | Venue Box Office